Mumbai Local Alert: 13-hour Block Between Grant Road and Mumbai Central on Feb 8-9, Check Timings

Local train services to be impacted between Grant Road and Mumbai central station | Image: PTI

Mumbai: A 13-hour jumbo block on both up and down fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central station will be carried out on February 8-9, an official statement said on Friday.

According to Western Railways, which operates Mumbai locals, the jumbo block will be in operation from 22.00 hrs to 11.00 hrs on Saturday/Sunday.

13-hour Block Between Grant Road and Mumbai Central

During this period, maintenance work on tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment will be carried out.

The jumbo block is likely to impact the daily commuters on this busy route.

All up and down fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station, Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek said.

"Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block, and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station," the spokesperson added.

Detailed information to this effect has been made available to the station masters, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, train services between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, a major rail terminus on the Central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, were severely affected due to a technical issue on Thursday.

According to the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, “Due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, all UP/DN locals and Mail/Express are affected. Restoration work is in progress. The inconvenience caused is regretted.”