Mumbai Local Train Horror: Man Dies After Falling Into Gap Between Platform And Train At Ghatkopar Station

Updated 13 June 2025 at 22:01 IST
Mumbai: A horrific accident occurred at Ghatkopar station in Mumbai, claiming the life of a 50-year-old man. The incident took place at around 7 pm on Friday evening, when the man attempted to board a moving local train heading from Kalyan to CST. The man, in a bid to board the moving train, fell into the gap between the platform and the train. According to reports, as the man fell between the gap, he got stuck and ultimately succumbed to fatal injuries.
The police sources claimed that the man was crushed between the platform and the train, resulting in instantaneous death. The sources stated that the commuters at the station rushed to assist but were unable to prevent the tragedy. The local train, which was in motion when the incident occurred, continued on its route, unaware of the fatal accident that had just transpired.
The railway authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and identify measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. The investigation will examine whether adequate safety protocols were in place and if any negligence contributed to the fatal outcome.
Published 13 June 2025 at 21:58 IST