Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the Maharashtra office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at Nariman Point in south Mumbai today. The reason for the fire is a short circuit in the building.

The fire started between 4:35 pm and 4:55 pm on Sunday. It was extinguished within 10 minutes with a water tanker and fire engine, said a fire brigade official. The fire was confined to electrical wiring in the building, the official added.

No casualties or injuries were reported and the office staff managed to escape in time.