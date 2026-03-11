Republic World
  • Mumbai: Man Attempted Self-Immolation Outside Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Detained

Updated 11 March 2026 at 13:56 IST

Mumbai: Man Attempted Self-Immolation Outside Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Detained

A person attempted to self-immolate outside the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, March 11. Mumbai Police have detained him. Further details are awaited.

Namya Kapur
Mumbai: A man attempted self-immolation outside the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

Mumbai Police quickly intervened and detained him before the situation escalated. 

The motive behind the act is not yet known. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

This news comes after the Maharashtra Budget Session 2026 is underway at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 11 March 2026 at 13:51 IST