Mumbai: A 45-year-old man drowned in a water-filled mine in suburban Dahisar on Sunday while another is missing, an official said. The incident occurred at Jai Maharashtra Khadan situated in Ashokvan area in the evening, according to a Fire Brigade official. The mine is located on private land about 15 to 20 metres away from the seashore.

According to the preliminary information, both men were taking a stroll when they fell into the mine filled with water.

"One of them, identified as Manoj Surve, was pulled out from the water by firemen using manila rope and bamboo. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A search is on for Chitamani Warang (43) with manila rope, a hook anchor and bamboo," the official added.