Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: Pedestrian Loses Life After Falling Into 25-Foot Civic Drain

A 60-year-old man died on Thursday after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area during heavy monsoon rains.

The incident occurred around 12:26 PM on Khairani Road, near Sanman Hotel. The victim, identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, a resident of nearby Yadav Nagar, fell into a 25-foot-deep stormwater drain that had been left completely uncovered for active maintenance work.

His body was recovered by emergency teams three hours later, roughly 500 meters down the drainage line.

Delays and the Fatal Fall

According to preliminary reports, three contractual workers hired by a private agency had removed the drainage grill and manhole cover to clear blockages and carry out civic repairs. Local sources noted that these desilting works were originally scheduled to be completed by May, well before the arrival of the monsoon, but had faced significant delays.

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Witnesses and police officials indicated that Shaikh, who was walking along the waterlogged road while using his mobile phone, did not notice the open hazard and stepped directly into it.

The on-site contractual workers immediately lowered a ladder into the shaft in an attempt to pull him out. However, due to the heavy downpour, the stormwater drain was flooded with a powerful, fast-moving current. The workers were unable to reach him and could only retrieve Shaikh's umbrella and slippers from the surface before he was swept away.

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Rescue Operations

Upon receiving the alert, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, and civic emergency teams rushed to the spot. Rescue personnel launched a search operation across the subterranean drain network, navigating high water volumes and a forceful undercurrent. After a three-hour search, rescuers located Shaikh's body, which was transported to a local municipal hospital where he was officially declared dead.

Growing Outrage Over Civic Safety

The accident has sparked fresh anger among Mumbaikars regarding public safety and civic accountability during the monsoon. The tragedy takes place just days after a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official fell into an open drain during an official rain inspection with Mayor Ritu Tawde at Gandhi Market. While that official was rescued within minutes, Shaikh's death has renewed intense scrutiny on the civic body's oversight.