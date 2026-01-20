Mumbai Mayor Election: BJP, Shinde Sena leaders to meet in Delhi today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a crucial meeting in New Delhi this evening to iron out differences over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor’s post, amid continued uncertainty over power-sharing in the country’s richest civic body.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Maharashtra Sadan later today and will be attended by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and MP Rahul Shewale. Sources said the discussions will focus on the Mayor’s post, broader power-sharing arrangements within the BMC and future political strategies.

However, the BJP has taken a firm stand ahead of the talks, making it clear that there will be no compromise on the Mayor’s post. Party sources have categorically stated that the BJP will not relinquish the Mayor’s position under any circumstances, a stance that is expected to be a key flashpoint during the negotiations.

The developments come against the backdrop of a prolonged tussle for control over the BMC following the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022. While the undivided Shiv Sena had dominated the BMC for over two decades, the post-split political realignment and the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance have made power equations within the civic body far more complex.

In recent months, both allies have publicly maintained unity under the Mahayuti banner, but behind-the-scenes friction over civic control, particularly in Mumbai, has repeatedly surfaced. The BMC, with its massive annual budget and political influence, remains a strategic prize for all parties involved.

Adding to the uncertainty, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporators, who were earlier staying together at a hotel, have now returned to their respective homes following instructions from the party leadership. The move is being seen as a tactical step to prevent any poaching attempts and to maintain internal discipline ahead of the high-stakes negotiations.

