sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai Metro and Central Railways Extend Services for Maharashtra Election 2024

Published 21:12 IST, November 19th 2024

Mumbai Metro and Central Railways Extend Services for Maharashtra Election 2024

Mumbai Metro and Central Railways extend services with extra trips and special trains to ensure seamless transportation during Maharashtra Election 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai Metro and Central Railways Extend Services for Maharashtra Election 2024
Mumbai Metro and Central Railways Extend Services for Maharashtra Election 2024 | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:12 IST, November 19th 2024