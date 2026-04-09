Mumbai Metro Line 14 Back on Track: City’s Longest Metro Corridor Set to Transform Daily Commutes

Mumbai: After a period of disruptions, Mumbai’s ambitious Metro Line 14 -- the longest in the city’s metro network -- has resumed full operations, bringing renewed hope to millions of daily commuters struggling with traffic congestion.

Officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that Line 14 is now “back on track” and running smoothly. The 42-km elevated corridor, which stretches from SEEPZ in Andheri to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, is being hailed as a potential game-changer for the city’s overburdened transport system.

Line 14 is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters travelling between Mumbai’s western suburbs and Navi Mumbai. Once fully operational with all stations, the line is projected to cut journey times from over 2 hours (by road during peak hours) to approximately 45–50 minutes. This will provide much-needed relief to office-goers, students, and business travellers who currently spend hours stuck in traffic on the Eastern Express Highway and Sion Panvel Expressway.

Senior MMRDA officials described the resumption as a major milestone in Mumbai’s ongoing efforts to build a world-class public transport network.

Advertisement

The line features modern infrastructure, including air-conditioned coaches, platform screen doors, and advanced signalling systems. It is also expected to ease pressure on the suburban railway network and existing metro lines by offering a direct, high-capacity alternative.

Advertisement