Mumbai: In view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has announced that Mumbaibaikars can avail a 10 per cent discount on Metro tickets on May 20.

The city will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. The discount can be availed by those planning to travel on Metro line 2A and line 7 on polling day.

The MMMOCL runs metro line 2A between Andheri (west) and Dahisar (east) and line 7 between Dahisar (east) and Andheri (east). On May 20, the city will vote for five Lok Sabha seats in the final phase of the general elections.

The initiative is expected to boost voter turnout through the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage Metro commuters to fulfill their civic duty and vote in elections, the release stated.

Commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR and paper tickets to travel to polling stations can avail of the 10 per cent discount on the base fare on their return journey after voting, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

