Mumbai Muharram Poisoning: Man Who Planned To 'Target 15,000' People Was Abandoned by Wife, Sought 'Revenge On Everyone'

New Delhi: Investigators probing the poisoning incident at a Mumbai Muharram procession on Friday have uncovered a motive rooted in deep personal isolation.

Fayyaz Premji, the 39-year-old man detained for distributing toxic pills, reportedly told police that his actions were driven by a desire to "exact revenge on everyone" following the breakdown of his marriage.

According to police sources, Premji- a BBA graduate- had been living in a state of extreme frustration after being abandoned by his wife. Investigators describe a man who had become increasingly detached from reality, eventually viewing the world as an enemy that had conspired against him. "He felt as though he had been wronged by everyone, and he wanted to retaliate against society at large," a source close to the investigation stated.

Father's statement recorded

Authorities meanwhile are currently piecing together the timeline of his actions. They have recorded a statement from his father in Pune, and are in contact with his mother and sister, who reside in Iran.

Advertisement

Premji’s mobile phone has been submitted for forensic analysis to determine the source of the Zinc Phosphide and to uncover his procurement methods. Furthermore, police are investigating his medical history to determine if he has any prior record of psychiatric treatment.

Evidence suggests that Premji’s frustration with his personal circumstances may have fueled the act. During an inspection of his Pune residence, police discovered a severe rat infestation, which officials believe is where the accused first encountered Zinc Phosphide.

Advertisement

Investigative reports also indicate that Premji utilized an AI tool on his phone to research the lethal effects of varying dosages of the chemical on the human body.

What's the case

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided during a Mumbai Muharram procession on Friday when police apprehended a man who was allegedly handing out poisonous pills to the public. Fayyaz Premji was taken into custody in Byculla after approximately a dozen individuals became ill after consuming the tablets.

When challenged, Premji claimed the capsules were merely immunity boosters. However, the volunteers remained skeptical and broke one open; upon discovering a suspicious powder inside, they escalated the matter to authorities. Premji was detained on-site and his remaining stock of pills was confiscated, with police confirming that the items have been sent for forensic testing.

As police look into his mental health history to determine if he was undergoing psychiatric treatment, the incident has left the community in shock. The swift intervention of three female volunteers, who spotted Premji distributing the pills under the guise of "immunity boosters," is being credited with averting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy.

Aimed to kill 15000

Premji later confessed that his act was aimed at killing thousands of people taking part in the procession. "I wanted to kill at least 15,000 people," he allegedly told the police after being caught.