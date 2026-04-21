Mumbai: NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar Admitted To A Private Hospital
Veteran leader and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled medical follow-up and routine check-up.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president, Sharad Pawar, was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.
According to party sources and medical officials, the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is at the facility for a routine health check-up and a scheduled follow-up.
The Admission
Sources close to the leader confirmed that Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after arriving from Delhi earlier this week.
While news of his hospitalisation sparked concern among supporters, aides were quick to clarify that the move is precautionary.
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The veteran leader is expected to remain under observation for a day or two before being discharged.
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