Mumbai Police Arrest Three for Reckless Driving After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Mumbai Viral Video: Mumbai Police have taken strict action against three individuals after a viral video showed them engaging in dangerous driving stunts on the Eastern Express Highway near Chembur. The footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed a group of boys recklessly speeding while hanging their bodies and arms out of a moving car, putting their own lives and others at risk.

Mumbai Police Viral Video

Responding to public concern, officials from the RCF Police Station arrested the three individuals involved in the stunt. A case has been registered under Section 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), Section 125 (Negligent conduct endangering life), Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Driving dangerously).

Reaction on Social Media

The viral video has started an online debate, with many social media users calling for strict action against reckless driving. One user wrote, “Best example of before and after”; another user praised Mumbai police for excellent job.

Authorities are now investigating whether the vehicle was rented or privately owned and are working to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the stunt.