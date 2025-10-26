Mumbai Police Bust MD Drug Factory in Palghar, One Arrested, Mastermind Operating From Dubai

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major operation, the Mumbai Police have busted a drug factory in Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The factory was illegally producing the drug MD (mephedrone) in the Rasheed Compound area of Pelhar, Vasai.

Police have seized approximately 7 kilograms of MD drugs and a large quantity of chemicals and other raw materials worth crores of rupees from the site.

The joint raid was carried out late Saturday night by the Zone 6 anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police and the Tilak Nagar Police to unearth the factory.

During the operation, an international connection was revealed: the mastermind was allegedly running the drug factory from Dubai.

One accused has been arrested in the case, and police are investigating whether more people were involved in the operation.