Updated May 19th, 2024 at 10:45 IST
Mumbai Police Gets Bomb Threat Call, Anonymous Caller Warns of Blast at Dadar McDonald's
The Mumbai Police control room on Sunday received a threat call, in which an anonymous caller claimed of a possible bomb threat at McDonald's outlet in Dadar.
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police control room on Sunday received a threat call, in which an anonymous caller claimed of a possible bomb threat at McDonald's outlet in the busy Dadar area of Mumbai.
The caller said that he overheard a conversation between two people on a bus, where they purportedly discussed plans to detonate an explosive device at the fast-food outlet.
Acting on the threat call, the Mumbai Police launched a response action to address the situation. The security officials conducted a thorough search of the food outlet pemises and nearby areas but found no objects. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said officials.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
