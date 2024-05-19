Mumbai Police Gets Bomb Threat Call, Anonymous Caller Warns of Blast at Dadar McDonald's

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police control room on Sunday received a threat call, in which an anonymous caller claimed of a possible bomb threat at McDonald's outlet in the busy Dadar area of Mumbai.

The caller said that he overheard a conversation between two people on a bus, where they purportedly discussed plans to detonate an explosive device at the fast-food outlet.

Acting on the threat call, the Mumbai Police launched a response action to address the situation. The security officials conducted a thorough search of the food outlet pemises and nearby areas but found no objects. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said officials.

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.