Mumbai Police Summon Manoj Jarange Patil for Violating Rules During Azad Maidan Hunger Strike

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a summons to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil for allegedly violating the rules laid down by the police during his hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

According to preliminary information, he has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at Azad Maidan Police Station between 11 AM and 1 PM on Monday, November 10.

This notice has been issued using the powers granted to the police under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Jarange Patil began his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 29 this year, which was concluded on September 2 after he accepted the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee. The GR agreed to his demand for providing Kunbi caste status to the Marathas, in order to secure reservation.

The police notice comes as Mumbai Police had issued a notice and denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate the Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.

After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil had said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site, Azad Maidan.

Bombay High Court was hearing a case alleging traffic disruptions and violations of rules amid the protests for Maratha reservation.

Attorney General Birender Saraf told the court that all procedures were followed through police channels, and a list of violations by protesters had been submitted.

Saraf further added, "We have followed all the procedures through the police, and we have provided a list of the violations committed by them. So I request that my learned friend (Maneshinde) give an undertaking that they will leave Mumbai completely and go out. It will have an impact only if his clients and their supporters leave Mumbai and go out. Ganeshotsav is going on, and thousands of people pin roads, and we have to maintain law and order also, with police personnel".

The High Court admonished the Attorney General, stating, "You should have come to us on the very first day and stated that the number of people exceeded 5,000. You allowed this situation to reach this point. We will also pass an order against you, as you are in breach of our orders."