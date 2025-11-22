Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth And Orry In Rs 252 Crore MD Drugs Case

Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Friday in a massive 252 crore MD (Mephedrone) Drugs case. According to reports, the investigating team has asked Siddhanth to appear at the Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday to record his statement.

As per the police sources, the notice links Siddhanth to the Rs 252 crore MD drugs case that first came to light after a huge seizure in Sangli earlier this year. Not only Kapoor, a second summons was dispatched to social‑media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, instructing him to report to the same ANC office on Wednesday for questioning. Both of them have been drawn into the probe after their names emerged during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, the alleged kingpin behind the mephedrone haul and a self‑confessed organiser of lavish rave parties that reportedly attracted film stars, fashion personalities and even a relative of the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim .

Reportedly, the case has a personal history for Siddhanth, as in June 2022, the Bengaluru police had detained him after a night‑time raid on a hotel party where he was allegedly found with traces of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and marijuana. The medical tests confirmed his drug consumption, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was later released on bail, as were four others who were caught in the same raid.

The Bengaluru incident was Siddhanth's first encounter with the law, and he has since kept a low profile, occasionally appearing in films such as Shootout at Wadala and Jazbaa. However, Orry’s entanglement is more recent, as on March 15, the Katra police in Jammu and Kashmir lodged an FIR against him and several others for allegedly drinking alcohol at a hotel in the pilgrimage town of Katra, a place where liquor and non‑vegetarian food are strictly prohibited.

The complaint, identified as Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arzamaskina, said the group ignored warnings that alcohol was forbidden in the cottage suite of the hotel, an act that “hurts the sentiments of the common masses”. Senior police officials, including SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, ordered a crackdown, emphasising zero tolerance for drug or alcohol abuse at religious sites .

Meanwhile, the Mumbai ANC’s latest move to issue notices came after Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, known in some circles as ‘Lavish’, was deported from Dubai last month and taken into custody by the Ghatkopar unit. During his questioning, Mohammad Salim alleged that a string of celebrities, a politician and a family member of Dawood Ibrahim had attended his rave parties both in India and abroad. While neither Siddhanth nor Orry has been formally charged, the police have made it clear that their statements are crucial to unraveling the network behind the Rs 252 crore seizure .

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has not issued a public statement, is understood to be deeply concerned about her brother’s situation. Orry, who built his reputation on flamboyant social‑media posts and a reputation for being ‘everywhere, knowing everyone', has asked for more time to appear, citing prior commitments. His lawyer has indicated that he will cooperate fully with the police.

The drug case investigation now spans multiple states and involves both the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).