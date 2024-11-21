sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:41 IST, November 21st 2024

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 14 Injured as Tempo Hits Bus

Fourteen persons were injured after a tempo hit a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Thursday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fourteen persons were injured after a tempo hit a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Thursday | Image: pti
12:41 IST, November 21st 2024