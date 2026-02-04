Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel, 15 Hour Jam Leaves Thousands Stranded

New Delhi: Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway witnessed severe traffic disruption for nearly 15 hours after a chemical tanker overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the Khandala Ghat section on Tuesday evening, leading to the closure of both carriageways as a safety measure.

The accident occurred around 5 pm on February 3 on the Mumbai-bound corridor when the tanker, carrying flammable propylene gas, overturned near the tunnel. Following the incident, a gas leak was detected, prompting authorities to immediately shut down traffic in both directions to prevent any risk of fire or explosion.

Emergency services, highway traffic police, fire brigade and other security agencies were rushed to the spot and carried out relief and containment operations on a war footing. As a precaution, the Mumbai-bound lane was completely closed, resulting in a massive traffic jam that extended for several kilometres on both sides of the expressway.

Traffic movement remained suspended overnight as officials worked to control the gas leak and safely clear the overturned tanker. After midnight, once the situation was brought under partial control, the tanker was shifted to the third lane and one lane towards Mumbai was reopened. However, traffic continued to move at a very slow pace due to the heavy backlog.

Officials said a delay of nearly 10 to 12 hours had accumulated by morning, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded on the expressway. Commuters reported being stuck in the traffic jam since the early hours of the morning, with some vehicles halted since 3 am and others since 4 am.

Several passengers reportedly missed flights due to the prolonged delay. There were also reports of cancer patients and other vulnerable commuters being caught in the traffic gridlock. Stranded passengers faced acute shortages of basic amenities, including drinking water, food and access to toilets.

The highway traffic police have advised commuters to avoid travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway until traffic conditions normalise and have urged motorists to use alternative routes in the meantime.