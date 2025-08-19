Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flights Diverted, Local Trains Delayed, Schools And Offices Shut, Relief Operations Underway

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several areas in Mumbai. | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rains Live Update: Mumbai has been battered by extremely heavy rainfall since Monday, causing major disruptions across the city. Several areas are waterlogged, local trains and road traffic have been affected, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holidays for schools and government offices. Private offices have been advised to allow work from home, while only essential and emergency services are functioning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and suburbs, warning of more intense rainfall, as authorities remain on high alert and urge citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.