Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flights Diverted, Local Trains Delayed, Schools And Offices Shut, Relief Operations Underway

Mumbai Rains Live Update: Mumbai has been battered by extremely heavy rainfall since Monday, causing major disruptions across the city. Several areas are waterlogged, local trains and road traffic have been affected, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holidays for schools and government offices. Private offices have been advised to allow work from home, while only essential and emergency services are functioning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and suburbs, warning of more intense rainfall, as authorities remain on high alert and urge citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.
The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused waterlogging in several areas, including Bandra Khar Link Road, Chembur, Vasai-Virar, and Chunabhatti. According to official data, Mumbai received close to 300 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. Vikhroli recorded 255.5 mm, Byculla 241 mm, Santacruz 238.2 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm, and Bandra 211 mm. Colaba and Mahalaxmi also recorded significant rainfall.
Mumbai Rain Live Update: IMD declares Orange alert for Thane Mumbai and Palghar districts tomorrow.
Mumbai Rain Live Update: All schools and colleges in Thane will remain closed on 20th August due to heavy rain.
BMC Municipal Commissioner, Amit Saini says, “Teams of the fire department and police are engaged in rescue.”
The authorities in Pune said that the Red Alert will remain in place for the upcoming two days in the Ghat areas as heavy rains continue to affect many parts of the city and the surrounding regions.
Mainline train services have been restored from CSMT to Thane and Kalyan, according to officials.
An elevated Mono Rail got stuck between the route from Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations amid heavy rains in the city. Currently, cranes are being used to rescue the passengers.
Mumbai has received more than 200 mm of rain in just 11 hours between 4 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, which brought the metropolis to a standstill, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials.
Several hundred passengers were also stranded at CST Railway Station as train services were disrupted as 14 long-distance trains got cancelled and 16 were rescheduled.
BMC has an important update for you:
Due to heavy rains since morning, 14 long-distance trains are cancelled, 16 are rescheduled, and 6 trains are short-terminated /Originated at stations before the destinations. Also, two trains are being run on diverted routes: CPRO CR Dr Swapnil Nila
Over 250 flights have been delayed after heavy monsoon rains lashed the city, throwing airport operations into disarray. According to flight tracking data, 155 departures and 102 arrivals were affected, with average delays of about 45 minutes.
The downpour also led to eight flight diversions between 9:00 and 9:50 AM, as visibility dropped and waterlogging worsened around the airport premises. Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India issued advisories urging passengers to leave early and monitor flight status due to waterlogged access roads and sluggish traffic.
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state, 14 long-distance trains (7 pairs) have been cancelled by the Central Railway.
Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in several areas; visuals from the Matunga area
Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai's Bandra area, due to heavy rains in the region.
Mumbai Rains Live Update: India's cumulative rainfall remains in surplus this monsoon season, standing at 101 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), a notch higher than last week's 100 per cent, according to reports.
Adding to the city’s challenges, a high tide of over 9 feet hit Mumbai on Tuesday morning, worsening flooding in low-lying areas and slowing drainage. Another high tide is expected in the evening. Red alerts remain in place for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, while authorities continue to urge residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
Flood relief operations are ongoing in other parts of Maharashtra. In Nanded district, the Indian Army, SDRF, and local administration are engaged in rescue efforts after Hasnaal village was heavily submerged. Officials confirmed that four of the five people reported missing have been found dead, while one remains unaccounted for. Across the state, seven people have died in rain-related incidents, including three in Nanded, one in Hingoli, and two in Beed.
At least eight flights were diverted from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to bad weather and waterlogging around access routes. These included six IndiGo flights and one each from SpiceJet and Air India, which were rerouted to Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Airlines have urged passengers to check flight updates before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time.
The BMC also appealed to residents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid unnecessary travel. Schools and colleges, both private and municipal, have also been ordered shut as a precautionary measure due to the risk of waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, while advising private offices to allow employees to work from home.
Only essential and emergency services have been kept functional. The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.
Local train services were hit badly, adding to commuters’ woes. Train operations between Vashi and Mumbai were halted for nearly an hour due to waterlogging on the tracks, leaving passengers stranded at stations and causing overcrowding. Railway staff were seen working to restore normalcy as citizens faced delays in reaching their destinations.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the city has received around 300 mm of rainfall, leading to disruptions. He added that SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed in affected areas, while the water level in the Mithi River is slowly receding. A red alert remains in place for the Konkan and Ghat regions, with an orange alert issued for other districts. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited flood-hit areas in Thane’s Naupada locality.
