LIVE-BLOG

Updated 20 August 2025 at 12:51 IST

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Under Red Alert Again for Next 24 Hours; Indigo, SpiceJet Issue Travel Advisories



Reported by: Navya Dubey
Mumbai Rains Live Updates
Mumbai Rains Live Updates | Image: Republic

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai continues to grapple with intense monsoon rains, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and delays in public transport. The IMD has issued a fresh  orange alert for Mumbai, warning of continued heavy rainfall.

Neighboring districts including Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are also facing strong winds and heavy showers.

Suburban train services, especially on the Harbour Line, are experiencing partial suspensions. Meanwhile, a Mumbai Monorail train was stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur due to overcrowding, prompting a rescue operation by the Fire Brigade.

Between August 15 and 19, the Maharashtra government has confirmed 21 rain-related fatalities across various districts, including Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar, where flooding remains a serious concern.

The Modaksagar Dam is nearing full capacity, increasing the risk of overflow along the Vaitarna River.

Live Blog

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Operations at Mumbai Airport have also been severely affected, with over a dozen flights either diverted or delayed due to low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. Emergency response teams from the BMC, MMRDA, and Fire Brigade are actively coordinating relief and rescue efforts.

Residents and commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad are advised to stay updated with official bulletins and avoid non-essential travel during this critical weather situation.

20 August 2025 at 12:51 IST

IMD Issue 'Red' Alert For Thane

 

20 August 2025 at 11:54 IST

Thane City Recorded 186.92 Mm of Rainfall in the Last 24 Hours

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Thane city recorded 186.92 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 9.30am.

20 August 2025 at 10:32 IST

Western Railway Locals Running With 20–25 Min Delays

Western railway locals running with 20–25 min delays. 

20 August 2025 at 10:32 IST

Passenger Says Train Delayed by 5 Hours at Lokmanya Tilak Station

20 August 2025 at 10:28 IST

Train Services Restored on All Lines

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Train services have been restored on all lines, informed the Central Railway.  

20 August 2025 at 09:03 IST

Trains Delayed by 5 Hours at Lokmanya Tilak Station

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: A passenger waiting at Lokmanya Tilak Station says, "My train was scheduled for 8 am and it is running 5 hours late and now it is 2 pm... The reason for the delay is said to be rain..."  

20 August 2025 at 09:02 IST

Monorail Services Resumed After the Incident Last Night

20 August 2025 at 09:01 IST

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: : BMC Issues High Tide, Low Tide Timings for Today

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Mumbai city and suburbs, accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching 45 to 55 kilometers per hour, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

High Tide -

10:14 am - 4.02 meters

Low Tide -

4:18 pm - 1.91 meters

High Tide -

10:03 pm - 3.44 meters

Low Tide -

4:11 am (next day, 21 August 2025) - 0.83 meters

20 August 2025 at 08:44 IST

Over 100 mm Rainfall Recorded in Different Parts of Maharashtra in Last 24 Hours

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Over 100 mm rainfall was recorded in different parts of Maharashtra in around last 24 hours.

Matheran (Raigad):382.5mm

Mahabaleshwar(Satara): 278.0mm

Vikhroli (Mumbai Suburban): 229.0mm

IIGHQ_NewPanvel (Raigad): 217.5mm

Karjat (Raigad): 211.5mm

Mumbai_Airport (Mumbai Suburban): 208mm

Byculla_Mumbai (Mumbai_City): 193.5mm

Mumbai_Santacruz (Mumbai_city): 176mm

Juhu_Airport (Mumbai_Suburban): 149.5mm

Bandra (Mumbai Suburban): 137mm

Chiplun(Ratnagiri): 123.5mm

Bhayander (Thane): 100.5mm

20 August 2025 at 08:42 IST

BMC Urges Citizens to Call on This Helpline Number in Case of Emergency

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “In case of an emergency or for official information, they are requested to contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Emergency Control Room at the helpline number 1916, as appealed by the Municipal Corporation administration,” said BMC in a post on X.
 

20 August 2025 at 08:35 IST

Will Schools and Colleges Remain Open on August 20?

There has been no official confirmation from the BMC, but residents are worried about the waist-deep water on the roads across Mumbai, in areas such as Thane, Hindmata, Worli, Andheri, among others.

The official social media page also bashed the fake news that was circulating under BMC’s name announcing the school closure today, August 20.

20 August 2025 at 08:33 IST

Multiple Local Train Services Cancelled for Today

20 August 2025 at 08:29 IST

Check Mumbai Local Train Timing for Today

CSMT-KALYAN: Fast 13min, Slow 13min late

KALYAN-CSMT: Fast 11min, Slow 26min late

CHG-VIRAR: Fast 6min, Slow 5min late

VIRAR-CHG: Fast 22min, Slow 12min late

CSMT-PANVEL: 14min late

PANVEL-CSMT 9min late
 

20 August 2025 at 08:28 IST

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Harbour Line Train Services Restored

Local train services on harbour line restored; suburban services operational on all lines, says Central Railway
 

20 August 2025 at 08:27 IST

Indigo Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

20 August 2025 at 08:26 IST

Six Dead, Five Missing in Mumbai Floods; 293 Rescued in Nanded

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.
 

20 August 2025 at 08:20 IST

Railways Issue Advisory Amid Heavy Rains

20 August 2025 at 08:19 IST

IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Mumbai, Thane, Pune

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red nowcast warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Pune, and Raigad. 

20 August 2025 at 08:18 IST

IMD Issued Red Alert In Mumbai

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The IMD has issued a fresh red alert for Mumbai, warning of continued heavy rainfall.

Neighboring districts including Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are also facing strong winds and heavy showers.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 08:17 IST

