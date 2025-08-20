Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai continues to grapple with intense monsoon rains, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and delays in public transport. The IMD has issued a fresh orange alert for Mumbai, warning of continued heavy rainfall.
Neighboring districts including Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are also facing strong winds and heavy showers.
Suburban train services, especially on the Harbour Line, are experiencing partial suspensions. Meanwhile, a Mumbai Monorail train was stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur due to overcrowding, prompting a rescue operation by the Fire Brigade.
Between August 15 and 19, the Maharashtra government has confirmed 21 rain-related fatalities across various districts, including Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar, where flooding remains a serious concern.
The Modaksagar Dam is nearing full capacity, increasing the risk of overflow along the Vaitarna River.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Operations at Mumbai Airport have also been severely affected, with over a dozen flights either diverted or delayed due to low visibility and adverse weather conditions.
Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. Emergency response teams from the BMC, MMRDA, and Fire Brigade are actively coordinating relief and rescue efforts.
Residents and commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad are advised to stay updated with official bulletins and avoid non-essential travel during this critical weather situation.
IMD Issue 'Red' Alert For Thane
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Thane city recorded 186.92 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 9.30am.
Western railway locals running with 20–25 min delays.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Train services have been restored on all lines, informed the Central Railway.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: A passenger waiting at Lokmanya Tilak Station says, "My train was scheduled for 8 am and it is running 5 hours late and now it is 2 pm... The reason for the delay is said to be rain..."
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Mumbai city and suburbs, accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching 45 to 55 kilometers per hour, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
High Tide -
10:14 am - 4.02 meters
Low Tide -
4:18 pm - 1.91 meters
High Tide -
10:03 pm - 3.44 meters
Low Tide -
4:11 am (next day, 21 August 2025) - 0.83 meters
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Over 100 mm rainfall was recorded in different parts of Maharashtra in around last 24 hours.
Matheran (Raigad):382.5mm
Mahabaleshwar(Satara): 278.0mm
Vikhroli (Mumbai Suburban): 229.0mm
IIGHQ_NewPanvel (Raigad): 217.5mm
Karjat (Raigad): 211.5mm
Mumbai_Airport (Mumbai Suburban): 208mm
Byculla_Mumbai (Mumbai_City): 193.5mm
Mumbai_Santacruz (Mumbai_city): 176mm
Juhu_Airport (Mumbai_Suburban): 149.5mm
Bandra (Mumbai Suburban): 137mm
Chiplun(Ratnagiri): 123.5mm
Bhayander (Thane): 100.5mm
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “In case of an emergency or for official information, they are requested to contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Emergency Control Room at the helpline number 1916, as appealed by the Municipal Corporation administration,” said BMC in a post on X.
There has been no official confirmation from the BMC, but residents are worried about the waist-deep water on the roads across Mumbai, in areas such as Thane, Hindmata, Worli, Andheri, among others.
The official social media page also bashed the fake news that was circulating under BMC’s name announcing the school closure today, August 20.
CSMT-KALYAN: Fast 13min, Slow 13min late
KALYAN-CSMT: Fast 11min, Slow 26min late
CHG-VIRAR: Fast 6min, Slow 5min late
VIRAR-CHG: Fast 22min, Slow 12min late
CSMT-PANVEL: 14min late
PANVEL-CSMT 9min late
Local train services on harbour line restored; suburban services operational on all lines, says Central Railway
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red nowcast warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Pune, and Raigad.
