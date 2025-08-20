Mumbai Rains Live Updates | Image: Republic

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai continues to grapple with intense monsoon rains, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and delays in public transport. The IMD has issued a fresh orange alert for Mumbai, warning of continued heavy rainfall.

Neighboring districts including Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are also facing strong winds and heavy showers.

Suburban train services, especially on the Harbour Line, are experiencing partial suspensions. Meanwhile, a Mumbai Monorail train was stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur due to overcrowding, prompting a rescue operation by the Fire Brigade.

Between August 15 and 19, the Maharashtra government has confirmed 21 rain-related fatalities across various districts, including Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar, where flooding remains a serious concern.

The Modaksagar Dam is nearing full capacity, increasing the risk of overflow along the Vaitarna River.