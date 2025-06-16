Mumbai Rains: Metro Services On the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Line Disrupted

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to disruptions in metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Line, causing inconvenience for thousands of commuters. Waterlogging in certain sections of the track has impacted train movement, leading to delays and service suspensions during peak hours.

Metro Services On the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Line Disrupted

Metro officials have stated that teams are working to resolve the situation and restore metro services at the earliest. Commuters have been advised to plan alternative routes as services remain affected due to continuous downpours.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has deployed maintenance crews to inspect affected areas, ensuring passenger safety. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions, as further rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

Mumbai, known for its intense monsoon seasons, frequently witnesses transport disruptions due to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

IMD Issues Alert for Mumbai Rains

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate spell of rainfall with occasional intense rainfall likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban during next 3 hours.

High Tide Expected

A high tide of 4.21 metres is expected at 3.31 pm, followed by another high tide of 3.44 metres at 3.31 am on Tuesday. A low tide of 1.86 metres will occur at 9.41 pm, while a low tide of 1.33 metres is forecast at 9.10 am on Tuesday.

Flight Schedule Disrupt

Heavy downpour over Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. Ingigo, spicejet have issued travel advisory amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Passengers are advised to keep a check on their flight status.