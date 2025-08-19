Over 250 Flights Delayed at Mumbai Airport as Heavy Rain Pounds The City

Mumbai: Over 250 flights have been delayed after heavy monsoon rains lashed the city, throwing airport operations into disarray. According to flight tracking data, 155 departures and 102 arrivals were affected, with average delays of about 45 minutes.

The downpour also led to eight flight diversions between 9:00 and 9:50 AM, as visibility dropped and waterlogging worsened around the airport premises. Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India issued advisories urging passengers to leave early and monitor flight status due to waterlogged access roads and sluggish traffic.

Visuals from the airport show grounded aircraft, waterlogged runways, and long queues of stranded passengers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 60 km/h. Schools, colleges, and government offices are shut, and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The cascading impact of the rains have felt across the city, with local train delays, bus route diversions, and major traffic snarls reported in low-lying areas like Dadar, Sion, and Andheri.

Airlines Issues Advisory

Air India says, “Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules.”

IndiGo has issued travel advisory, “Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing delays in flight operations.”

“Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected,” says SpiceJet.