Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra were in for a pleasant surprise due to unseasonal rainfall early on Friday. South Mumbai as well as the suburbs of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri and Borivali experienced moderate rainfall and dark clouds. The areas of Thane, Kalyan and Palghar also witnessed moderate to heavy showers, say reports. Netizens posted videos of Mumbai rains on X, expressing surprise.

Summer will start setting in in Mumbai in March itself, but usually it is after the festival of Holi that the change in weather happens. During Holi, there may be light rainfall every year. But rain is not usually the norm in Mumbai in February or the beginning of March. Temperatures are hotter in Mumbai in February and March than the rest of India, where winter is harsher.

Why did it rain in Mumbai on March 1?

The unseasonal rains in Mumbai today may be due to a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, say reports.

Monsoons in Mumbai are from June to September every year. However, there have been occasions where the monsoon has extended to October and sometimes even November during the Diwali festival.

Netizens post Mumbai rains videos

Mumbai Rains, an account on X run by Rushikesh Agre, reposted a video of rains in Thane, saying, “Live visuals from Thane. Heavy rain noticed in interiors.”

Live visuals from Thane. Heavy rain noticed in interiors. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/W5Jfui0QJ2 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_)

A weather forecast account on X named Mumbai Nowcast posted a video of today’s rains in Mumbai, writing, “1st day of March and Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rains especially Thane Interiors . Lots of fluctuation in temperature last few days. Take care of health as this is not an ideal weather. Visuals from Kalyan- Cloudy skies #MumbaiRains”. (sic)

1st day of March and Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rains especially Thane Interiors ☁️. Lots of fluctuation in temperature last few days. Take care of health as this is not an ideal weather. Visuals from Kalyan- Cloudy skies #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/J2jAeP3TQz — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast)

The same handle on X posted a weather forecast for Mumbai for today, with light rain expected any time of the day.

“Skies at 6:40 AM, Western line. Light rain/drizzle is possible anywhere between Borivali, Andheri, Bandra for the next 1-2 hours. #MumbaiRains”.

Skies at 6:40 AM, Western line.



Light rain/drizzle is possible anywhere between Borivali, Andheri, Bandra for the next 1-2 hours. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/TPEOGmrz0P pic.twitter.com/gj3C9YCM7K — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_)

However, the Navi Mumbai area did not witness any rainfall in the early hours of today.