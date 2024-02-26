Advertisement

Mumbai on Friday reported 434 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,37,164 and death toll to 16,042, a civic official said.

With 387 patients discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,13,992, which is 97 per cent of the tally.

The country's financial capital has 4,658 active cases now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed that 38 buildings are currently sealed after five or more infections were found there. Since mid-August there have been no containment zones in the city.

The caseload doubling time is now 1,289 days and average growth rate of cases between September 10 and 16 was 0.6 per cent, the data revealed.