Mumbai's Iconic Girgaon Cha Raja Sets New Record: Creates World's Largest 851 Kg Modak

Mumbai: The vibrant city of Mumbai has been abuzz with the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, showcasing the spectacular fervour of devotion, unity, and creativity. As the city witnesses beautiful idols of Lord Ganpati in various sizes, the festival has reached a historic milestone with the creation of an awe-inspiring 851 kg modak, a sweet offering to ‘Lord Ganesha’, crafted at Mumbai's iconic Girgaon Cha Raja. The gigantic modak, standing 4 feet tall with a middle width of 3 feet 8 inches and a base of 2 feet 4 inches, has been officially recognised by the World Records Book of India as the largest traditional modak ever created.

The modak was prepared with traditional ingredients like besan, sugar, desi ghee, and elaichi, honouring the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. Fortune Edible Oil & Foods, in collaboration with Girgaon Cha Raja and Organised Outdoor Options, crafted this gigantic modak, which has been installed within an eco-friendly bamboo pandal at Girgaon Cha Raja.

The organisers stated that the creation of this record-breaking modak required meticulous planning and execution, with a team of designers, engineers, and artisans working continuously for nearly eight days to bring this monumental sweet to life.

They further stated that every element, from temperature-controlled mixing vats to a specially designed platform, was engineered to ensure the modak reached the pandal intact and on time. The modak was expected to serve 20,000 devotees as prasadam, embodying the spirit of Ganeshotsav and reflecting India's cultural richness, devotion, and community spirit. Displayed at Girgaon Cha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh pandals known for its century-old legacy of devotion and social messages, the modak proved to be an example of creativity, dedication, and teamwork that went into creating this prasadam.