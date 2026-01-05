Updated 5 January 2026 at 14:15 IST
Mumbai's Tata Hospital Gets Bomb Threat, No Explosives Found
The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received a threatening email claiming that there is a bomb in the hospital this morning.
Mumbai: The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received a threatening email claiming that there is a bomb in the hospital this morning.
The police, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot promptly. A thorough search operation was conducted within the hospital premises. Fortunately, no explosives, or any suspicious substances have been found at the hospital yet. The Tata Memorial Hospital is one of the oldest cancer hospitals in the country, and is located in the Parel area of central Mumbai.
As the investigation remains underway, further updates regarding the sender and the motive behind the threat mail, are awaited.
