Updated 5 January 2026 at 14:15 IST

Mumbai's Tata Hospital Gets Bomb Threat, No Explosives Found

The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received a threatening email claiming that there is a bomb in the hospital this morning.

Anushka De
Mumbai Tata Hospital Receives Bomb Threat | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received a threatening email claiming that there is a bomb in the hospital this morning.

The police, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot promptly. A thorough search operation was conducted within the hospital premises. Fortunately, no explosives, or any suspicious substances have been found at the hospital yet. The Tata Memorial Hospital is one of the oldest cancer hospitals in the country, and is located in the Parel area of central Mumbai. 

As the investigation remains underway, further updates regarding the sender and the motive behind the threat mail, are awaited. 

Published By : Anushka De

Published On: 5 January 2026 at 13:51 IST