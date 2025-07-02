Mumbai School's Teacher Sexually Assaulted 16-Year-Old Male Student, Booked Under POCSO

Mumbai: In a terrifying breach of the sanctity of educational institutions, a 40-year-old female teacher of a famous Mumbai school has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old, class 11, male student on multiple occasions for the past year.

The accused has been charged under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 17 (abolition of offences) of the POCSO Act, provisions of the IPC, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The school refrained from issuing any immediate comment on the matter during the filing of the report.

English Teacher Turned Sex Offender

According to the police, the accused woman is an English teacher at a prominent school in Mumbai, where she taught the victim when he was in class 11. The woman allegedly developed feelings for the teenager during several meetings related to the annual school function in December 2023. She then proceeded to engage in inappropriate behavior, making sexual gestures towards the student in January 2024.

How the teacher and her friend manipulated the 16-year-old

Reportedly, the student initially avoided her and was reluctant to maintain contact with her. In response, the woman resorted to manipulation tactics, including brainwashing. She approached one of her female friends, who is not affiliated with the school, to further her agenda.

This friend, who has also been booked, reached out to the 16-year-old, trying to convince him that relationships between older women and teenage boys have "become quite common." Further, the friend told him that he and the teacher were made for each other.

Favorably for the woman, the student decided to meet the accused, who picked up the boy in a Sedan and took him to a secluded location where she forcefully undressed him and sexually assaulted him, as per the police. Further, the woman also gave the student some anti-anxiety tablets, said the officer to the media.

Family Registered the Case

The episode continued for an extended period, during which the teacher would often get the boy drunk and take him to luxurious five-star hotels in South Mumbai and near the airport. In these secluded settings, she would compel him to engage in sexual relations, further manipulating him into complying with her advances.

The incident came to light when the teenager's family noticed some behavioral changes in the young fellow. As the student recounted the tale of horror, the family made the conscious decision to push the incident under the rug, as only a short time remained for the boy to graduate from school. The family hoped that the teacher would ultimately stop pestering him.