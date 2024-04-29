Advertisement

Mumbai: Five people were arrested by the Mulund police in relation with the murder of a peon working at the office of a senior minister of the Maharashtra government, said the police on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Akshay Narvekar (30) gave in to the injuries he sustained while his friend Akash Sable (30) is going through treatment. The police stated that the accused and the deceased indulged in an argument over clearing the bill at a chicken shop.

Advertisement

As per the Mulund police, the incident occurred on Sunday night between 9-9.30 pm when Narvekar and Sable had gone to the chicken shop owned by the accused Imran Khan (27) and his brother Salim Khan (29).

The police stated that the two sides got into an verbal altercation post which the siblings along with three others assaulted Narvekar and Sable with rods and choppers and the latter fell unconscious.

Advertisement

The accused then hurried the two to the local hospital where Narvekar gave in to the injuries he sustained. After the hospital informed the local Mulund police, they registered a murder case against the accused and arrested the five allegedly involved in the murder.

An officer stated that Narvekar and Sable had visited another chicken shop owned by the Khan siblings in Thane earlier on Sunday and turned into an argument over the bill of chicken tandoori they had ordered.

Advertisement

While the matter was settled then, the two sides exchanged blows again in the night when Narvekar and Sable visited the Mulund shop owned by the accused.

An officer said that the a case has been registered against the accused under charges of murder, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy. They were produced before the court on Monday and remanded in police custody.

Advertisement



