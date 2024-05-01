Mumbai monsoon: The highest tides, reaching 4.84 metres, are expected at 1:03 am on September 20. | Image:AP/(Image used for representation only)

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness 22 high tides surging above 4.5 meters between June and September this year, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, citing a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Low-lying areas of Mumbai usually get flooded when heavy rains coincide with high tides.

While the month of June will likely see high tides above 4.5 metres on seven days, there would be four such days in July, five days in August and six days in September, the civic body further said in the release.

The highest tides, reaching 4.84 metres, are expected at 1:03 am on September 20.

The civic body has urged citizens to follow safety guidelines while visiting the beaches during the monsoon.

(With inputs from PTI)