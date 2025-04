Mumbai to Goa, Pune to Bengaluru: Railways Adds 98 Special Summer Trains | Check Full List

Indian Railways Latest News Today: Planning a summer getaway or heading home for the holidays? Indian Railways has your travel sorted! To manage the expected holiday rush and ensure smoother journeys, the Railways has announced 98 additional weekly summer special trains, including six unreserved specials connecting popular routes like Mumbai–Goa, Pune–Bengaluru, and Kanpur–Mumbai. These extra services are aimed at easing congestion and offering more travel options during the busy vacation season.