Mumbai To Kolkata At Rs 75,000 Per Flight Ticket, SpiceJet Fares Go Viral

As IndiGo’s massive operational breakdown entered its fourth day with over 500 flights cancelled nationwide, rival carrier SpiceJet’s Mumbai-to-Kolkata fares for December 6 shot up to an unbelievable Rs 75,000 for a one-way economy ticket, sparking viral outrage on social media.

From Rs 5,000-15,000 to Rs 75,000 Overnight

A simple check on flight booking platforms shows that a regular non-stop SpiceJet flight on the Mumbai-Kolkata route normally costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000.

For December 6, the same non-stop flight was listed at around Rs 40,000, while one-stop options on the same airline jumped to Rs 60,000-Rs 75,000.

Similar sky-high pricing continued for December 7 and 8, with one-stop tickets ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000.

IndiGo Meltdown Triggers Nationwide Chaos

The surge comes against the backdrop of IndiGo’s unprecedented disruptions:

All domestic departures from Delhi cancelled until midnight Friday

All flights from Mumbai grounded till 6 pm Friday

All departing flights from Chennai suspended till 6 pm Friday

Over 100 cancellations each at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports

35 flights axed in Kolkata, 26 in Chennai, and 11 in Goa

Passengers were seen raising slogans and venting anger at multiple airports as hundreds of flights vanished from departure boards without prior intimation.

Other Routes Hit by Massive Fare Spikes

The ripple effect was visible across the country:

Delhi-Mumbai one-way fares on December 5 reached Rs 28,534 (lowest Rs 27,602)

Bengaluru-Delhi touched Rs 44,516 (cheapest Rs 26,561)

Government Steps In, Minister Issues Stern Warning

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an emergency review meeting on Thursday and expressed strong displeasure over both the cancellations and the sudden fare surge. The minister directed IndiGo to:

Restore normal operations at the earliest

Refrain from hiking fares due to the crisis

Inform passengers well in advance about cancellations

The airline has also been instructed to inform passengers of any likely cancellations well in advance and to ensure that all necessary facilities, including hotel accommodation where required, are provided promptly to minimise inconvenience.

As stranded passengers continue to bear the brunt of the chaos, the Rs 75,000 Mumbai-Kolkata ticket has become the new symbol of how quickly airfares can spiral when one major carrier goes offline, leaving travellers at the mercy of dynamic pricing algorithms.