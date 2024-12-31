Mumbai To Sydney: World Welcomes 2025 With Fireworks, Lightshows

New Year 2025: India along with the world welcomed New Year 2025 with celebrations around including fireworks and spiritual havens, Aartis and parties everywhere. A tight security protocols were observed across the country as police kept a close watch on drunk driving and strict vigil on people. Services of public transport were also extended in major cities including New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other places.

More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year's eve, officials said on Tuesday.

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches.

Also, celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hence, police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, an official said.

More than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners and eight additional commissioner-rank officers have been deployed as part of the security arrangements, he said.

Police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The New Year celebrations at many places will also be monitored through CCTVs, the official said.

Thousands of devotees visit Ayodhya to attend last aarti of 2024

In Ayodhya, thousands of devotees gathered at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to participate in the last aarti of the year. Devotees could be seen standing in long queues, waiting patiently to offer prayers and seek blessings for the upcoming year.

The temple saw an influx of pilgrims from across the country, marking a spiritual start to the New Year celebrations.

New Zealand, Australia first ones to welcome 2025

New Zealand and Australia were the first ones to welcome the New Year. New Zealand, ushered in the New Year as one of the first cities to celebrate, with vibrant fireworks on Auckland's sky tower and lively festivities marking the occasion.

In Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, thousands were anticipated to gather in the downtown area or ascend the city's volcanic peaks for a prime fireworks view, alongside a light display honouring Auckland's Indigenous tribes. This comes after a year marked by protests over Maori rights in the nation of 5 million.