Mumbai Train Accident: 3 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Train Runs Over Passengers Near Sandhurst Station
At least 3 feared dead, several injured in Mumbai train accident near Sandhurst Road station.
Mumbai: At least 3 people were feared dead near the Sandhurst Road railway station in South Mumbai, and several others were injured after a train hit and ran over the passengers rushing to catch a train. The train accident occurred on Thursday evening at around 7 pm, when a suburban train hit a group of people who were reportedly standing on the tracks. According to reports, the victims were trying to cross the tracks when they were hit by the train.
According to reports, the incident occurred during a chaotic time at the station, with many commuters rushing to catch their trains. On information, the railway police and railway officials rushed to the site, and the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared three people dead. However, officials are yet to confirm the exact number of fatalities.
Further details regarding the train accident are awaited.
