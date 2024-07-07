sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:37 IST, July 7th 2024

Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Heavy Rain. Check Before You Step Out

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Train Services Suspended, Amidst Heavy Rain
Mumbai Train Services Suspended, Amidst Heavy Rain | Image: PTI/representative
10:34 IST, July 7th 2024