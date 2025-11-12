Updated 12 November 2025 at 20:04 IST
Mumbai-Varanasi Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Searches On
A Mumbai-Varanasi Air India Express flight received a bomb threat, according to reports. Searches are going on inside the aircraft, sources said.
Searches are going on inside the aircraft at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, sources said.
176 passengers were on board the flight IX1023 when the incident happened. All passengers were safely evacuated.
A bomb disposal squad is inspecting the aircraft and also checking passengers’ luggage, according to Airport Intelligence.
Regarding the incident, an Air India Express Spokesperson said, "One of our flights to Varanasi received a security threat. In line with protocol, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed safely and all guests have been disembarked. The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed."
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 12 November 2025 at 20:00 IST