Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced a water cut in the city due to low water stock available in reservoirs. As per the civic body, there is only 10 per cent of usable water stock available in reservoirs to be supplied to the city, and that there will be a 5 per cent water cut from May 30.

The civic body further added that it would also impose a 10 per cent water cut from June 5 as a precaution to ensure the water stock will last for as long as possible.

The cuts will also include water supplied to the Thane Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporations, it said.

"As of May 25, 1,40,202 million litres of water is available in dams supplying water to Mumbai, and this is only 9.69 per cent of the per annum requirement of 14,47,363 million litres," it said.

The move comes after civic chief Bhushan Gagrani on May 7 said the city has enough water stock and the supply management has been done in a way that can last till July 31. The administration is keeping a close watch on the water stock and is supplying water in a planned manner every day, the civic body said.

"The water cut will remain in force till sufficient rainfall is received and the useful stock in the water bodies improves. Mumbaikars have no reason to panic. However, the BMC administration humbly appeals to all citizens to use water judiciously," it said.

The BMC suggested measures like washing clothes in machines and avoiding showers, while restaurants have been advised to offer water only when required.

Monsoon was active in October 2021 and 2022. However, it did not rain as much in October 2023, which resulted in 5.64 per cent less stock than previous years, the civic body said.

Mumbai will get additional water from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams. The IMD has also predicted that the monsoon this year will be on schedule, it said