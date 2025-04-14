Big Relief for Mumbaikars! Water Tanker Association's 4-Day Strike Called Off

Mumbai: After four days of disruption in water supply across the city, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) on Monday called off its indefinite strike following a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, as per multiple media reports.

The strike had been launched in protest against notices issued by the civic body to private well owners, who provide water to the tankers in line with revised guidelines of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

Strike Hit Water Supply Across City

The strike had affected water supply to lakhs of residents across Mumbai. Around 1,700 private water tankers, each with a capacity of 10,000 to 20,000 litres, had stopped operations since the protest began. Several housing societies, railway stations, and construction projects had reported severe water shortage.

To manage the situation, the BMC on Monday invoked provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to maintain uninterrupted water supply during the summer season.

In a statement, the BMC said, “The Disaster Management Act 2005 was invoked in view of the indefinite strike called by tanker operators in opposition to the revised guidelines of CGWA and to avert any disruption in essential water supply.”

Police and transport officials were roped in to facilitate water supply through alternative measures during the strike.

Temporary Relief, Long-Term Issue Remains