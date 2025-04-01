sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 1st 2025, 18:40 IST

Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Thundershowers & Relief Ahead

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Maharashtra Weather Update Today
The IMD has issued an orange alert for several parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. | Image: Instagram

Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbaikars can finally expect some relief from the sweltering heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thundershowers and a light thunderstorm on Wednesday. 

The IMD has forecast that temperatures in Mumbai will drop slightly after a maximum of 33-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. 

Shubhangi Bhute, Director of IMD Mumbai, confirmed that thundershowers are expected towards Tuesday evening, followed by thunderstorms on Wednesday. 

"Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in the suburbs can bring relief for Mumbaikars," she said. 

Orange Alert Issued for Parts of Maharashtra

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. 

Humidity levels in Mumbai remained high on Tuesday, crossing 80%. 

Dense layer of smog was also seen on Tuesday morning, with poor visibility reported. Bhute attributed this to the northerly and easterly winds. 

Published April 1st 2025, 18:40 IST