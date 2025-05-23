Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Mumbai. The authority has advised the residents to monitor weather conditions and adhere to safety guidelines.

Orange Alert for Mumbai

The IMD issued the alert for Mumbai on May 24. The authority forecasted the heavy rainfall along with the thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 5–60 km/h in isolated areas.

According to the weather observatory, the prediction is the formation of a low-pressure system over the East-Central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. It is expected to intensify and bring intense showers across the region of Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra, the IMD said.

In the wake of the orange alert, the IMD urged fishermen to avoid the sea, warning that sea conditions will remain rough between May 24 and 27. Fishing activities in the East-Central and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea will be suspended during this period. Fishermen are already advised to return to shore by the afternoon of May 23.

People have been advised to watch the weather for worsening conditions if the weather does not go well.

As per the IMD advisory, conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala in the next two to three days. With the widespread pre-monsoon rainfall, gusty winds, and thunder activity increasing in southern and western India, the upcoming monsoon season could begin with intensity.

Orange Alert Guidelines