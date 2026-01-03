Mumbai Woman Chops Off Lover's Private Parts Over Marriage Refusal

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai has been accused of chopping off her 42-year-old lover's private parts with a sharp object after he refused to marry her. The shocking and brutal incident took place at the woman's residence located in Santacruz East's Kalina in the early hours of January 1, amidst New Year's celebrations. The accused reportedly fled the scene after the attack.

According to reports, the victim, who had been in a 7-year relationship with the accused, somehow managed to escape and alert his brother, who rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Later, the information was passed to the local police and a case was registered.

It is claimed that the accused woman, identified as Kanchan Rakesh Mahato, had been pressuring her partner and victim, Joginder Lakhan Mahato, to leave his wife and marry her. However, Joginder had consistently refused, citing his family responsibilities. On New Year's Eve, Kanchan invited Joginder to her home, allegedly to share sweets and celebrate the occasion. Instead, she attacked him with a sharp knife, inflicting severe injuries to his private parts.

On receiving a complaint, the police have registered a case against Kanchan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing grievous injuries by dangerous means, criminal intimidation, and other offences. The accused is currently absconding, and several teams have been formed to trace her.

Victim's Condition And Charges On Accused

Reportedly, Joginder was rushed to VN Desai Hospital and later transferred to another hospital for emergency surgery. The doctor at the hospital confirmed that the victim underwent surgery and is recovering.

The Vakola police have formed a special team to apprehend the accused, Kanchan, who has been booked under sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.