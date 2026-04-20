Murder In Mandir Marg: Retired RBI Officer Stabbed To Death At His Delhi Home

New Delhi: A 63-year-old retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee was stabbed to death at his residence near Andh Vidyalaya in New Delhi on Sunday evening, police have confirmed. The victim, identified as Madho Ram, was found with multiple stab wounds on the first floor of his home after a PCR call alerted the police to the attack. The brutal murder occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mandir Marg police station.

According to police, the call was received at Mandir Marg police station at around 5.36 pm on April 19, with the caller reporting that his uncle had been stabbed. The police team from the local station, led by the SHO, rushed to the spot and discovered Madho Ram lying injured in a room.

He was immediately taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigators work to establish the sequence of events that led to the killing.

Deceased Madho Ram's File Photo

Crime Scene Inspected, Murder Case Registered

The Delhi Police said the Crime Team inspected both the scene of the attack and the victim’s body before registering a case under relevant sections at Mandir Marg. While the exact motive remains unclear, the officials confirmed that the incident took place inside the victim’s own residence, raising concerns about whether the attacker was known to him.

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The police officials stated that Madho Ram had retired from the RBI as a Multi-Tasking Staff member and lived with his family in the Mandir Marg area. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who are now left shattered with the sudden and violent loss. The neighbours called him a quiet man who had spent his post-retirement years at home with his family.

The police have not yet disclosed whether any valuables were taken from the house or if there were signs of forced entry. The forensic teams have collected evidence from the first-floor room where he was found, and statements are being recorded from relatives and people in the locality.

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Special Teams Formed as Investigation Gains Pace

In a statement, the Delhi Police said dedicated teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible. “Dedicated police teams have been formed and sincere efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons,” the police said. Officers are scanning CCTV footage from the area and speaking to the caller, the victim’s nephew, to build a timeline of the evening.

The locals stated that the murder incident has shaken residents near Andh Vidyalaya, a typically busy stretch in central Delhi. The local beat staff has increased patrols while the investigators pursue leads. The senior police officers of the district are monitoring the case, given the nature of the crime and the fact that it occurred inside a private residence in broad daylight.

At this stage, the police have not confirmed any arrests or named suspects. The post-mortem report is expected to provide further clarity on the injuries and time of death.