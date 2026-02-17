'Murder, Occult Rituals': Boyfriend Of Indore MBA Student Tried to 'Summon Spirit' After Killing Her

New Delhi: Chilling details have emerged in Indore MBA student's murder case where the cops have claimed that the accused Piyush Dhamnodiya later attempted occult rituals to "call her spirit" following the heinous crime.

The incident dates back to January 13 when a a naked, decomposed body of a 24-year-old female MBA student was found inside a rented room. The neighbours had alerted the cops of the foul smell and upon entering the premises after noticing a foul odor, officers forced open the door and discovered the victim's body on a bed.

Victim was strangled

Initial probe pointed to the victim being strangled by her boyfriend as the cops discovered rope marks around the neck of the victim.

Furthermore, the apartment had reportedly been leased by her boyfriend and fellow student Dhamnodiya. Following the discovery, police tracked him to Mumbai and took him into custody.

Woman's father reached cops

Authorities stated the woman's father had filed a missing person report on February 11, noting he last saw her the previous day after dropping her near the Collector's office.

Police eventually connected her disappearance to the body found in the rented apartment. During questioning, Dhamnodiya reportedly admitted to a long-term relationship with the victim but claimed that family opposition to their marriage had caused persistent conflict.

According to the police, the two met at the rented apartment to settle their disputes. Following a physical encounter, a fresh argument regarding marriage reportedly escalated, leading the suspect to allegedly strangle her in a fit of rage. Investigators also stated that he used a rope to tie her.

Accused held from Mumbai

Following the killing, the suspect reportedly stayed in the apartment for a period before locking the door and fleeing Indore. Police traced his movements to Panvel, Maharashtra, where he stayed at a hotel and allegedly performed tantric rituals in an attempt to "summon the woman's spirit." He then moved to Mumbai, where he reportedly spent the night traveling on local trains. Authorities noted that he took the victim's phone and destroyed it in Maharashtra.

Investigators believe the motive was fueled by insecurity and mistrust, as Dhamnodiya reportedly suspected the woman of communicating with other men. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnalalchandani confirmed the arrest, stating that forensic findings, digital evidence, and call records are currently under review.