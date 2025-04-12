Murshidabad Violence: Waqf-Related Violence Claims 3 Lives, Central Forces Deployed

Murshidabad Violence: Murshidabad district in West Bengal has been gripped by violence linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The clashes have resulted in three fatalities, including a father and son who were reportedly stabbed in their home, and another individual who sustained a bullet wound. Hindu-owned shops were allegedly looted during the unrest. The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces to restore order in the region. The situation remains tense, with authorities urging calm and promising strong action against those responsible for the violence.
Murshidabad Violence: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces to restore law and order in the region.
Murshidabad Violence Live Update: “We have to wait for the entry of the central forces. I am very confident about our forces. Your observation is valid, more forces are required.” says Governor Ananda Bose.
Murshidabad Violence Live Updates: Attack on BSF in Murshidabad's Samserganj. Stones were thrown targeting BSF and their vehicles were vandalized.
Murshidabad Violence Live Update: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace. Shared a tweet that reads, “Appeal to everyone. My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behavior in the name of religion. Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society. Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about? Also, remember, we will take legal action against those who incite riots. We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion. I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilization and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.”
Murshidabad Violence Live Updates: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "I have been told that the Calcutta High court has ordered deployment of central forces in riot-affected areas of West Bengal, including Murshidabad... Deployment of central forces is required to maintain peace and bring normalcy in those areas. I also discussed the situation with leaders of various political parties. I'm glad that the high court has stepped in and given the appropriate decision at the appropriate time."
Murshidabad Violence Live Updates: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh says, "A conspiracy is underway to separate the Murshidabad district from West Bengal. There is arson and vandalism in Hindu areas. Hindus have been killed, yet the DGP says that nothing has happened."
Murshidabad Violence Live Updates: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC over violence. A High Court division bench will monitor efforts to restore order.
Murshidabad violence live updates: 3 people dead so far in the deadly violence.
Murshidabad Violence Live Update: A father and son stabbed in their home.
