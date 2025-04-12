Murshidabad Violence: Waqf-Related Violence Claims 3 Lives, Central Forces Deployed

Murshidabad Violence Live Update | Image: X

Murshidabad Violence: Murshidabad district in West Bengal has been gripped by violence linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The clashes have resulted in three fatalities, including a father and son who were reportedly stabbed in their home, and another individual who sustained a bullet wound. Hindu-owned shops were allegedly looted during the unrest. The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces to restore order in the region. The situation remains tense, with authorities urging calm and promising strong action against those responsible for the violence.