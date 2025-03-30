Stitching, Growing Vegetables: Killer Muskan and Sahil in Gruesome Murder of Merchant Navy Officer Assigned Jail Work

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil, accused in the gruesome murder of Navy merchant officer Saurabh Rajput, have been assigned work inside Meerut Jail.

According to reports, Muskan will be involved in stitching and weaving work. She had expressed an interest in learning embroidery and tailoring, and she will now receive training in these skills while in jail. Sahil, on the other hand, has been assigned kitchen duties and will be responsible for growing vegetables.

Meerut Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma confirmed that both were allotted work as per the jail manual on Saturday. He added that the two have now spent 10 days in jail.

Saurabh Rajput, a young Merchant Navy officer, was brutally murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. The crime shocked Uttar Pradesh when Rajput’s dismembered body—cut into 15 pieces—was found sealed in a cement-filled drum on March 4.

Police uncovered the chilling murder plot, leading to the arrest of Muskan and Sahil. A court has remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

Rajput had recently returned from London on February 24 to celebrate his daughter's sixth birthday but went missing on March 4. Investigators unraveled a tale of betrayal, as Muskan and Sahil confessed to planning the murder while Rajput was still in London.