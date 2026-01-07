Muslim Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled Down By Nitish Kumar Joins Duty 23 Days After Row

Patna: AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen, who was at the centre of a hijab-related controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has finally joined duty after a delay of 23 days. Facing mounting administrative pressure, she completed her joining formalities directly at the AYUSH department instead of reporting to the Civil Surgeon’s office, which is the usual procedure. Parveen had completed her studies from a medical college located in Kadamkuan, Patna.

December 20 had been the original deadline for Parveen to assume charge. The state government first extended the joining date to December 31 and later gave a final extension till January 7, marking her last opportunity to report for duty.

The controversy dates back to December 15, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors in Patna, pulled down Parveen’s hijab. A shocking video of the incident showed the Chief Minister pointing at the face of the female doctor, before suddenly he pulled down her hijab, exposing her face to the public.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was seen quickly extending his hand towards Kumar, apparently to stop the Chief Minister's shocking action.

Advertisement

Jharkhand Minister’s Job Offer

Amid the controversy, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari had publicly invited Parveen to join government service in Jharkhand. He offered her a monthly salary of ₹3 lakh, a posting of her choice, government accommodation in the form of a flat, and full security, stating that the dignity and safety of doctors would not be compromised.

The minister had also highlighted that Parveen would receive only about ₹32,000 per month in Bihar, while Jharkhand was willing to provide a significantly higher salary along with additional facilities.

Advertisement

Controversial Video