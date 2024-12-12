Published 17:04 IST, December 12th 2024
Muslim Teacher Beats Student For Chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ In MP School, Suspended For 5 Days
A student studying in class 7 of Chavara Devi Vidyapeeth School in Narsinghpur district was allegedly beaten by a Muslim teacher for chanting 'Radhe Radhe'.
Narsinghpur: A student studying in class 7 of Chavara Devi Vidyapeeth School in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district was allegedly beaten by a Muslim teacher for saying ‘Radhe Radhe,’ police said on Thursday.
The incident was brought to the attention of the police by the parents of the student.
As per the police investigation, it was revealed that the incident originated from a dispute between students, with the teacher becoming involved.
“The case was determined to not constitute a cognisable offence, leaving further action to the school management,” an official said.
According to the police, a mutual settlement has been reached between the teacher and the student’s family.
The school management said that the teacher has been suspended for five days, and they will take further action as needed.
