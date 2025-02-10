Muslim Woman Converts Hindu Man for 'Nikah', 5 Held After Father's Complaint in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor: Five persons, including a cleric and a woman, have been arrested for allegedly converting a Hindu man and solemnising his nikah, officials said on Monday.

Jaswant Singh, a resident of Purana Dhampur, lodged a complaint on Sunday, alleging that his son Mukul was in a relationship with a Muslim woman.

On Saturday night, the woman along with her father Shahid, mother Rukhsana, cleric Maulana Irshad, and Maulana Gufran, took Mukul to a madrasa, where they allegedly converted him to Islam and performed his nikah, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Singh Marchal said.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Maulana Irshad, Maulana Gufran, Saima, and her parents under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

All five accused were arrested on Sunday and further probe is on in the matter, the ASP said.