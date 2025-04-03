Muslims Should Be Thankful to PM Modi and Amit Shah: KRK Amid Waqf Bill Row

Waqf Bill Row: Amid ongoing controversy over the Waqf Amendment Bill, controversial Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan stated that all Muslims should be thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing a good work for them. “Why do we need to call the BJP wrong, If even it does a good work? Whatever Amit Ji is saying about Waqf Board that is 100% correct and truth. In fact, BJP is doing a very good work for Muslims. Therefore, all Muslims should be thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah”, KRK wrote on X (formerly Twitter) .

What Amit Shah Had Said?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, does not include any provisions for appointing non-Muslims in roles related to religious matters within the Waqf system. Addressing the Lok Sabha yesterday, Shah emphasised that while non-Muslim members will be part of the council and the Waqf Board, their responsibilities will be limited to administrative oversight of properties donated under Waqf law.

"Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly... There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this," Shah stated.