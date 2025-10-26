'Muslims Used Only As Vote Bank' Before 2005: Nitish Kumar Calls Out Opposition's Vote Bank Politics

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday accused previous governments of not doing any work for the Muslim community in the state, using them as a vote bank.

He said the initiatives his government has taken since coming to power include a massive increase in the Minority Welfare Department's budget.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar wrote, "Before the year 2005, there was no work for the people of the Muslim community in the state. Prior to that, those who were in power in Bihar used the Muslim community only as a vote bank. Communal clashes used to occur frequently in different parts of the state. Since November 24, 2005, when our government was formed, continuous efforts have been made for the Muslim community. As you all know, in the year 2025-26, the budget of the Minority Welfare Department was increased by 306 times, to 1080.47 crore rupees. To prevent communal incidents in the state, the fencing of sensitive cemeteries began in 2006. So far, more than 8,000 cemeteries have been fenced. In consultation with the Muslim community, 1,273 additional cemeteries have been identified for fencing, of which 746 have been completed, and the work on the remaining ones will be finished soon."

Kumar said that when opposition parties were in power, communal riots, including the 1989 Bhagalpur riots, were mishandled, with victims left without support.

He claimed that his government has since ensured strict action against culprits, provided compensation, and extended pensions to affected families, adding that Hindu-Muslim conflicts in the state have now largely ceased.

"When the opposition parties were in power, communal riots took place in Bhagalpur in 1989. The government failed to stop the riots, and the previous governments did nothing for the victims of communal riots. When we got the opportunity to serve, the Bhagalpur communal riots were investigated, strict action was taken against the culprits, and compensation was provided to the victims. Additionally, assistance in the form of pensions is being given to families affected by the riots. Earlier, there used to be so many Hindu-Muslim conflicts, but now there are no such disputes," the post read.

The chief minister urged the community to remember the work done by his government, which he said ensures full rights and fair representation for Muslims across all fields.